Left Menu

Skilled workforce crucial for India's evolving stainless steel industry: Abhyuday Jindal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:25 IST
Skilled workforce crucial for India's evolving stainless steel industry: Abhyuday Jindal
  • Country:
  • India

Skilled workforce is crucial to meet the evolving needs of the stainless steel sector which is expected to grow 9 per cent annually in the next 5 years, an industry executive said on Friday.

The industry stands at the threshold of a major transformation driven by accelerated demand and rapid innovation, Abhyuday Jindal, the MD of Jindal Stainless, said.

Jindal said his company aims to train 5 lakh MSME fabricators over the next few years as the need for a skilled and future-ready workforce has become extremely crucial.

''The stainless steel industry has grown at a CAGR of about 9 per cent over the last 5 years and is projected to grow at a similar annual rate over the next 4-5 years, driven by the growth of key sectors,'' he said.

Stainless Academy, an initiative aligned with government's Make in India and Skill India, Jindal Stainless has trained and educated over 60,000 MSME fabricators and engineering students through specialised programmes and sessions on the sector, Jindal said.

''As the demand for stainless steel grows across sectors, we must equip the complete workforce in the stainless ecosystem with the necessary skills to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Stainless Academy is designed to enable a future-ready workforce that can lead the way in global industrial growth,'' he said.

Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025