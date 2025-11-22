Left Menu

Aviators Key to Battlefield Victory: Army's Southern Command Emphasizes Human Resolve

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth of the Army's Southern Command highlighted that technology alone can't secure battlefield victories. Speaking at the Combat Army Aviation Training School's Passing Out Parade, he stressed the importance of aviators' skill in combat readiness. The event marked the graduation of officers under a new, integrated training program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:51 IST
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (Photo/X@IaSouthern). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address at the Passing Out Parade of the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS), Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth of the Army's Southern Command underscored the irreplaceable role of human judgment in securing victories on the battlefield. Despite rapid technological advancements, Seth emphasized that it is the dedication and skill of aviators that ultimately determine success in combat scenarios.

The landmark ceremony witnessed the graduation of multiple courses, highlighting the integration of manned and unmanned air operations. As the Reviewing Officer, Lt Gen Seth remarked, "Even with cutting-edge capability, there is one truth that remains constant -- machines do not win battles. It is the aviators operating them whose professionalism and resolve shape outcomes."

The event also showcased a comprehensive Combat Aviation Demonstration, featuring an array of helicopters and unmanned platforms, illustrating the Indian Army's readiness across multiple operational domains. The newly commissioned officers underwent rigorous training, equipping them to effectively operate as both helicopter pilots and RPAS operators, embodying the future of Army Aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

