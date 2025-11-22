Assam Rifles Seizes ₹2.5 Crore in Heroin, Supports NEET and JEE Aspirants in Northeast

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, alongside Assam Police, seized heroin valued at approximately ₹2.5 crore. The anti-narcotics operation, executed on November 19 in the North Cachar district, led to the capture of 186 grams of the illicit substance, alongside apprehending a drug peddler attempting its transport. The contraband and the offender have since been transferred to police custody.

The Assam Rifles, underscoring their dedication to societal safety, highlighted their ongoing efforts to combat the narcotic menace in the Northeast, emphasizing their pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and security. The operation reflects the force's motto as the 'Sentinels of the North East.'

In a parallel development, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, paid a visit to the Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence & Wellness at the NIEDO Centre in Chieswema, Kohima district. During his visit, he interacted with NEET and JEE aspirants guided by the Assam Rifles-NIEDO initiative, encouraging them towards discipline and focus. He reviewed their academic progress and was briefed on the robust academic and wellness frameworks aimed at fostering their educational journey. Lt Gen Lakhera reiterated the Assam Rifles' commitment to youth empowerment and academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)