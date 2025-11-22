Left Menu

India-Israel: Boosting Agricultural Alliances

India and Israel have discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Israeli Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter during an official visit. They explored advancing collaboration in agriculture, technology, and trade. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and concluded on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:43 IST
India-Israel: Boosting Agricultural Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel are taking steps to fortify their agricultural ties, according to a recent announcement by the commerce ministry.

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, about enhancing agricultural cooperation during an official visit.

Throughout his time in Israel, Goyal also focused on exploring advancements in technology, innovation, and trade to boost bilateral ties. The visit wrapped up on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025