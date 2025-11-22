India-Israel: Boosting Agricultural Alliances

India and Israel are taking steps to fortify their agricultural ties, according to a recent announcement by the commerce ministry.

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, about enhancing agricultural cooperation during an official visit.

Throughout his time in Israel, Goyal also focused on exploring advancements in technology, innovation, and trade to boost bilateral ties. The visit wrapped up on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)