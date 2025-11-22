India-Israel: Boosting Agricultural Alliances
India and Israel have discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Israeli Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter during an official visit. They explored advancing collaboration in agriculture, technology, and trade. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and concluded on Saturday.
India and Israel are taking steps to fortify their agricultural ties, according to a recent announcement by the commerce ministry.
Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, about enhancing agricultural cooperation during an official visit.
Throughout his time in Israel, Goyal also focused on exploring advancements in technology, innovation, and trade to boost bilateral ties. The visit wrapped up on Saturday.
