AAP Accuses Delhi Government of Air Quality Data Manipulation Amid Severe Pollution Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has voiced severe concerns over the capital's worsening pollution crisis, describing it as a public health emergency. He accused the BJP-led Delhi Government of manipulating air quality data to downplay pollution levels, thereby avoiding crucial restrictions.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bharadwaj stated, "The 'Chachi 420' Government's fraud persists, with fabricated AQI figures masking the grim reality of Delhi's air." The Supreme Court-established Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), according to Bharadwaj, has failed in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to systemic fraud and corruption.

Bharadwaj highlighted that GRAP was designed to auto-enforce pollution control measures, such as school closures and restricted vehicle operations, whenever air quality worsened. However, he alleged widespread manipulation of readings, with actual pollution levels being reported inaccurately, and criticized the government for violating GRAP rules amid uncontrolled construction activities across the city.

