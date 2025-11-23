Left Menu

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain announced a critical minerals strategy to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers by 2035. The plan aims for 10% of domestic demand from UK production and 20% from recycling. The initiative, backed by £50 million, focuses on expanding domestic extraction and processing of key minerals like lithium.

Britain unveiled a groundbreaking strategy on Saturday aimed at reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers for critical minerals by the year 2035. This ambitious plan sets specific targets: 10% of domestic mineral demand will be sourced from UK production, with an additional 20% met through recycling efforts.

Supported by up to £50 million in new funding, the strategy seeks to diversify supply sources, ensuring that no single country provides more than 60% of any critical mineral. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of these minerals as foundational to modern life and national security, highlighting the economic benefits of increasing domestic production and recycling.

The current UK production of critical minerals stands at 6%. To address this, the government plans to enhance extraction and processing capabilities, focusing on materials like lithium, nickel, and rare earths. With demand for these minerals projected to soar, particularly due to their role in technology and electric vehicles, Britain underscores the need to mitigate reliance on dominant suppliers like China.

