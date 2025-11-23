Drone Strike: Heat and Power Station Hit in Moscow Region

A significant development unfolded as Ukraine executed a drone strike on a major heat and power station located in the Moscow region. This attack resulted in a fire and prompted immediate action, including the activation of backup power and heat systems, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The incident targeted the Shatura electricity and heat station, which is a key part of the region's infrastructure. The attack has triggered concerns over the vulnerability of such vital installations amid ongoing tensions.

Governor Vorobyov confirmed the occurrence of the attack, highlighting both the severity of the fire and the swift response to maintain power and heat supply in the affected area. Investigations into the damage and long-term impact are ongoing.

