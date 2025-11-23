Left Menu

Drone Strike: Heat and Power Station Hit in Moscow Region

Ukraine launched a drone attack on a major heat and power station in Moscow, leading to a fire and necessitating the activation of backup power systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:17 IST
Drone Strike: Heat and Power Station Hit in Moscow Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A significant development unfolded as Ukraine executed a drone strike on a major heat and power station located in the Moscow region. This attack resulted in a fire and prompted immediate action, including the activation of backup power and heat systems, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The incident targeted the Shatura electricity and heat station, which is a key part of the region's infrastructure. The attack has triggered concerns over the vulnerability of such vital installations amid ongoing tensions.

Governor Vorobyov confirmed the occurrence of the attack, highlighting both the severity of the fire and the swift response to maintain power and heat supply in the affected area. Investigations into the damage and long-term impact are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
2
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
3
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India
4
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025