Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Moscow Power Station

A Ukrainian drone attack struck the Shatura Power Station in the Moscow region on Sunday, triggering a significant fire. The incident, confirmed by Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov, led to the activation of backup power systems and the deployment of mobile heating units to counter the impact.

Video footage circulating on Telegram captured the intense moments of the attack, revealing multiple explosions followed by flames lighting up the night sky. Defense forces managed to neutralize some drones, but others successfully hit their target, causing damage that led to a fire, later contained by emergency services.

According to the emergencies ministry, three transformers at the facility caught fire. The power station is known for its critical role in heating Moscow's vast network of Soviet-era residential blocks. Local residents reported disruptions in heating amid sub-zero temperatures, creating further challenges for authorities.

