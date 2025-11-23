Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Moscow Power Station

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Shatura Power Station, causing a fire and power outage in Moscow. Emergency forces deployed mobile heating units as the Kremlin switched to backup power. Video footage showed flames in the night sky, while local residents reported a lack of heating amid freezing temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack struck the Shatura Power Station in the Moscow region on Sunday, triggering a significant fire. The incident, confirmed by Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov, led to the activation of backup power systems and the deployment of mobile heating units to counter the impact.

Video footage circulating on Telegram captured the intense moments of the attack, revealing multiple explosions followed by flames lighting up the night sky. Defense forces managed to neutralize some drones, but others successfully hit their target, causing damage that led to a fire, later contained by emergency services.

According to the emergencies ministry, three transformers at the facility caught fire. The power station is known for its critical role in heating Moscow's vast network of Soviet-era residential blocks. Local residents reported disruptions in heating amid sub-zero temperatures, creating further challenges for authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

