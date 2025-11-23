Left Menu

Europe Revamps US Ukraine Peace Proposal

A European counter-proposal, drafted by the E3 powers—Britain, France, Germany—suggests changes to the U.S. 28-point Ukraine peace plan. Key points include Ukraine maintaining sovereignty, a non-aggression pact, NATO involvement, and economic redevelopment for Ukraine. The proposal addresses territorial disputes, security concerns, and re-integration of Russia into the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:17 IST
Europe Revamps US Ukraine Peace Proposal
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Europe's leading powers—Britain, France, and Germany—have proposed several changes to the United States' draft plan for peace in Ukraine. This counter-proposal aims to address longstanding geopolitical tensions and proposes a series of economic and military stipulations to ensure peace and stability.

The 28-point plan emphasizes Ukraine's sovereignty, demands a comprehensive non-aggression agreement involving Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, and suggests a robust security framework for Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine's NATO membership and military size are conditional on specific circumstances, reflecting the caution in expanding military commitments in the region.

Additionally, the plan outlines major redevelopment initiatives for Ukraine, aiming to boost high-growth industries and modernize critical infrastructure, while proposing Russia's phased re-integration into the world economy. The document suggests a diplomatic road forward with a focus on reconstruction, economic cooperation, and strategic dialogues to ensure lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
2
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
3
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025