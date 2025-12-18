EU Drafts Reparations Plan for Ukraine Using Frozen Russian Assets

In a draft document that has surfaced, EU leaders are considering the establishment of a reparations loan to aid Ukraine by utilizing Russia's frozen assets. This proposed financial mechanism, still subject to change, aims to back Ukraine's defense requirements while ensuring compliance with existing investment agreements.

The draft document specifies that the funds, expected to be available from the second quarter of 2026, must meet several conditions. These include respecting asset holders' contractual commitments, ensuring equal treatment, and adhering to bilateral investment treaties. Emphasis is placed on supporting both EU and Ukrainian defense sectors.

Although the document currently includes the loan proposal in brackets, indicating the tentative nature of the discussions, the urgency for EU institutions to adopt necessary instruments reflects the mounting pressure to solidify the plan aimed at aiding Ukraine's defense amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

