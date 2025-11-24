Flexi-Cap Funds: Navigating Market Volatility with Versatile Investments

Flexi-cap funds are steadily becoming a favored choice among investors coping with market volatility. As of October 31, 2025, these funds have shown an impressive 21.3% year-on-year increase in their Average Assets under Management (AAUM), according to Bandhan Life Insurance.

These funds stand out by providing diversification across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, effectively managing market fluctuations. This flexibility, as explained by Avinash Agarwal, Bandhan Life Insurance's Head of Equity, gives fund managers the freedom to adjust their strategies according to market dynamics.

Bandhan Life Insurance also promotes its Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), iInvest Advantage, linking it to flexi-cap benefits. This trend is noticeable in West Bengal as well, where equity mutual fund inflows rose by 13% YoY, highlighting a shift towards equity-based investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)