Left Menu

Flexi-Cap Funds: Navigating Market Volatility with Versatile Investments

Flexi-cap funds have seen a 21.3% year-on-year growth in their Average Assets under Management due to their versatility in investing across different stock caps. Bandhan Life Insurance reports these funds as a strategic response to market volatility, enhancing long-term financial goals through combined ULIP benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flexi-cap funds are steadily becoming a favored choice among investors coping with market volatility. As of October 31, 2025, these funds have shown an impressive 21.3% year-on-year increase in their Average Assets under Management (AAUM), according to Bandhan Life Insurance.

These funds stand out by providing diversification across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, effectively managing market fluctuations. This flexibility, as explained by Avinash Agarwal, Bandhan Life Insurance's Head of Equity, gives fund managers the freedom to adjust their strategies according to market dynamics.

Bandhan Life Insurance also promotes its Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), iInvest Advantage, linking it to flexi-cap benefits. This trend is noticeable in West Bengal as well, where equity mutual fund inflows rose by 13% YoY, highlighting a shift towards equity-based investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

 United States
2
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

 India
4
Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025