Bridging Fields and Kitchens: FPOs to Revolutionize Hospitality Food Sourcing

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi urges hotels and restaurants to source produce directly from farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) to enhance growers' earnings by bypassing middlemen. The move also promotes the use of GI-tagged food products for an enriched dining experience. A new web-based platform will be introduced to facilitate this initiative.

Updated: 24-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi has called on the hospitality industry to transform its food sourcing methods by directly engaging with farmer-producer organisations (FPOs). This strategy aims at improving the economic returns for growers by removing intermediaries from the procurement process.

In addition, Chaturvedi emphasized the potential benefits of using Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products to offer tourists a more authentic culinary experience. The Agricultural Ministry plans to launch a digital platform enabling seamless procurement of surplus produce directly from these organizations.

Highlighting agriculture's contribution to 18% of India's GDP while employing 46% of its workforce, Chaturvedi pointed out existing income disparities between farm and non-farm sectors. Direct partnerships between farming communities and the hospitality sector could address these issues, along with rising demands for organic produce.

