BJP MP Criticizes Officials' Absence at Key Development Meeting

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap lambasted senior officials for skipping a crucial DISHA meeting in Shimla. He emphasized that their absence hinders the execution of Central schemes like the PMGSY and Jal Jeevan Mission. Kashyap also criticized the Himachal Pradesh Congress government for delaying Panchayat elections under the guise of disaster management.

Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, BJP MP Suresh Kashyap from Shimla criticized senior officials for their absence at the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. He termed the non-attendance as a 'serious issue' affecting the progress of Central government schemes.

Kashyap highlighted that despite repeated instructions, several officers chose to skip the meeting. As a result, he instructed the Deputy Commissioner to issue show-cause notices. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the incomplete projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and other schemes due to such absences.

Addressing specific challenges, Kashyap noted the significant Central funding towards the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, which hasn't resulted in the expected project completions. He also criticized the Congress-led state government for delaying Panchayat elections, using disaster management as a pretext, and failing to facilitate proper disaster relief amidst planning celebrations.

