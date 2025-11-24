Left Menu

Definedge Securities Broking Secures Angel Investment to Boost Innovation and Education

Definedge Securities Broking closed its first angel investment round to drive user acquisition and product innovation. The investment will be used to accelerate their product-education model. It plans to launch an algo platform and strengthen offerings like Opstra, Momentify, and Zone App.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:50 IST
Definedge Securities Broking announced on Monday the successful closure of its first angel investment round aimed at propelling user acquisition through a robust product-and-education framework.

Led by seasoned industry veterans and angel investors such as Hemant Luthra, Ajay Srivastava, D Prasad, Nitin Agarwal, and Madhusudan N Sarda, the investment round did not disclose the exact size but promises to usher in significant growth and innovation.

The fresh capital will be utilized to expedite product innovation and expand the company's educational and community initiatives, according to Co-founder & CEO Prashant Shah. Planned developments include the launch of an algorithmic platform and the enhancement of offerings like Opstra, Momentify, and Zone App.

