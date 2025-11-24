Saudi Arabia Opens Doors to Alcohol with New Stores

Saudi Arabia is set to open new alcohol outlets in Dhahran and Jeddah, marking significant progress in easing its strict regulations under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reforms. These openings follow the establishment of the first alcohol store for foreign diplomats and non-Muslims in Riyadh last year.

The planned expansion includes a store within the Aramco compound in Dhahran and another in Jeddah catering to diplomats. While these initiatives reflect ongoing social liberalization, alcohol remains mostly banned for the general population. The kingdom's strategy aims to attract international tourists and investors by diversifying away from an oil-dependent economy.

Saudi authorities have not officially commented on the new stores, and there are no immediate plans to change the regulations completely. The move has sparked discussions reflecting the balancing act between conservative traditions and modernization. The country continues to explore avenues to boost its tourism sector without altering its long-standing alcohol restrictions significantly.

