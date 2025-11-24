Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Opens Doors to Alcohol with New Stores

Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores for non-Muslims, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reforms to ease restrictions and diversify the economy. The stores in Dhahran and Jeddah follow the 2022 Riyadh outlet and signify a major milestone in the kingdom's social liberalization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is set to open new alcohol outlets in Dhahran and Jeddah, marking significant progress in easing its strict regulations under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reforms. These openings follow the establishment of the first alcohol store for foreign diplomats and non-Muslims in Riyadh last year.

The planned expansion includes a store within the Aramco compound in Dhahran and another in Jeddah catering to diplomats. While these initiatives reflect ongoing social liberalization, alcohol remains mostly banned for the general population. The kingdom's strategy aims to attract international tourists and investors by diversifying away from an oil-dependent economy.

Saudi authorities have not officially commented on the new stores, and there are no immediate plans to change the regulations completely. The move has sparked discussions reflecting the balancing act between conservative traditions and modernization. The country continues to explore avenues to boost its tourism sector without altering its long-standing alcohol restrictions significantly.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

