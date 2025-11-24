Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call
China's President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by China's state news agency Xinhua. This exchange holds diplomatic significance as both leaders discuss key issues impacting U.S.-China relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- China
In a move signaling continued diplomatic engagement, China's President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump via phone, according to Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency.
The exchange underscores the ongoing dialogue between the two nations amidst varied geopolitical and economic challenges.
Observers anticipate this conversation could address crucial bilateral issues impacting global politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
