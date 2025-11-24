India and France Forge Partnership for Indigenous HAMMER Weapon Production
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) of India and Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) of France have agreed to produce the HAMMER weapon system in India. This joint venture supports 'Make-in-India' and self-reliance initiatives, aiming to enhance India's defense capabilities by localizing production and meeting Indian military needs.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) of India and French firm Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) have joined forces to manufacture the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) weapon system domestically, the defense ministry announced on Monday.
The precision-guided HAMMER, known for its adaptability across various platforms such as the Rafale and Tejas aircraft, will be co-produced under a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement. This collaboration aligns with India's 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' visions championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Signed by BEL Chairman Manoj Jain and SED Executive Vice-President Alexandre Ziegler, the agreement seeks to localize production and cater to the needs of India's military forces. The joint venture company will operate with an equal 50:50 shareholding and aim to progressively increase indigenous manufacturing to 60%, enhancing India's defense industrial base.
