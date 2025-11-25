Left Menu

US Farmers Await Crucial Aid Amid China Soybean Deal

The Trump administration is set to announce an aid package for U.S. farmers affected by low crop prices and trade tensions, alongside a deal with China for soybean purchases. Despite ongoing discussions, no concrete aid plan has been specified, although commitments from China are underway.

The Trump administration, spearheaded by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, is poised to unveil a long-awaited aid package for U.S. farmers within the next two weeks, focusing also on a pivotal agreement with China to purchase soybeans.

American farmers have faced significant financial setbacks as China, a leading soybean importer, shifted its purchasing from the U.S. to Brazil and Argentina amid escalating trade tensions. The situation has prompted widespread calls for aid to alleviate the mounting pressures from lower crop prices and soaring input costs.

In a recent conversation between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China committed to acquiring 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, which has already triggered an upswing in crop prices. The announcement promises some relief for U.S. farmers, with shipments commencing in the coming weeks.

