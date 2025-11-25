Zaggle's Global Expansion: Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Recognition
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading Indian FinTech company, was named among the Top 10 in Forbes India's DGEMS 2025. This accolade highlights Zaggle's innovation and global market readiness, reinforcing its strategy in international expansion through intelligent spend management and technology-driven solutions.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a prominent figure in India's FinTech arena, has been recognized among the Top 10 companies in Forbes India's DGEMS 2025 initiative. Selected from a multitude of candidates, this acknowledgment emphasizes Zaggle's innovative prowess, technological maturity, and readiness for global market expansion.
The DGEMS 2025 program by Forbes India focuses on identifying Indian companies with extraordinary potential for international growth. Zaggle was evaluated on several key aspects such as scalability, innovation capability, and defensibility. This nod from Forbes India marks a significant milestone, showcasing a new wave of Indian enterprises disrupting global industries through technology.
Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO of Zaggle, expressed pride in this achievement, seeing it as a validation of their strategy that merges smart spend management and financial products. As Zaggle advances its mission to revamp enterprise finance management globally, this recognition affirms its commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that support transparency and agility in businesses worldwide.
