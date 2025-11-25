Left Menu

IAS Officer Santosh Verma Apologizes Amid Controversy Over Remarks on Brahmin Community

IAS officer Santosh Verma apologized for remarks misinterpreted as offensive to the Brahmin community. He clarified his intentions during a state executive meeting, emphasizing his views were distorted. Verma stressed his commitment to societal harmony and offered a sincere apology for any unintended offense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:00 IST
IAS Santosh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell growing backlash, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santosh Verma has issued a public apology following uproar over remarks perceived as derogatory towards the Brahmin community. Verma clarified that his comments, which have sparked significant controversy, were misinterpreted and said he never intended to offend any community or religion.

Reflecting on the contentious statement, Verma explained, "It was during our state executive meeting of Madhya Pradesh AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmchari Sangh) when I was elected as the new president." Verma, who serves as the Deputy Secretary of the state's Agriculture Department, further noted, "The discussion was on whether reservation should be based on economic or social factors." He underscored that his remarks were taken out of context, noting that his intent was never to cause political unrest.

A video has circulated widely, drawing criticism, in which Verma is reportedly heard making a controversial comment on Brahmin relations. Asserting his regret, Verma stated, "I sincerely apologize if my words hurt any individual or community." Amidst calls for further action, Hindu Utsav Samiti president Chandrashekhar Tiwari demanded an apology from Verma, emphasizing the community's readiness to protest if not issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

