Shocking Disciplinary Methods at Chhattisgarh School Spark Outrage

Two teachers in Chhattisgarh have been accused of hanging a student from a tree as punishment, igniting public outrage and prompting an investigation. School authorities have suspended the teachers, as officials stress accountability and promise legal actions. Similar incidents in Delhi highlight systemic issues in student-teacher relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:09 IST
Vikas Khand Education Officer, DC Lakda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at Hanswahini Vidya Mandir in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, two teachers allegedly resorted to tying a student with rope and hanging him from a tree due to incomplete homework. This shocking disciplinary measure has sparked widespread outrage among parents and prompted a swift response from authorities.

Vikas Khand, the Education Officer, stated, "As soon as the District Officer became aware of the incident, he dispatched me to the scene to investigate as he was engaged in a meeting. A report is being prepared for submission by 4 pm today, pledging appropriate action will be pursued." Emphasizing accountability, Khand said the organization's leadership will face scrutiny, and an official complaint will be filed to ensure justice.

Subhash Shivhare, the school's manager, announced the suspension of the implicated teachers. In a controversial statement, he defended the act as a method to instill discipline through fear, reflecting growing concerns over discipline methods in schools. Meanwhile, parallel alarms echo from Delhi, where a student reportedly died by suicide, further intensifying calls for systemic reform and robust investigation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

