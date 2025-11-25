ACME Solar Enhances Energy Future with New 200 MW Project

ACME Solar Holdings has entered into a strategic partnership with the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to establish a 200 MW solar power project, integrated with an energy storage system. The agreement aims to enhance renewable energy capabilities and is set for completion by June 2027.

In a move that underscores its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, ACME Solar, through its subsidiary ACME Platinum Urja Pvt Ltd, has finalized a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI. The project stipulates a tariff of Rs 3.42 per unit, with energy storage designed at 100 MW/400 MWh capacity.

The agreement emphasizes operational efficiency, requiring a 25-27% capacity utilization factor during solar hours and mandates minimum power availability, particularly during peak evening hours, to ensure consistent energy delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)