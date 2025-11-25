Left Menu

Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

U.S. producer prices rose in September as energy costs surged, leading to a 0.3% increase in the Producer Price Index. This rebound followed a previous decline. The rise, mainly driven by energy goods, may affect inflation and has increased the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant rebound, U.S. producer prices climbed in September with the surge in energy costs, driving a 0.3% increase in the Producer Price Index according to the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. This leap comes after a 0.1% drop in August, matching economists' expectations.

Overall, the PPI rose 2.7% over the 12 months through September, consistent with August's growth. The rise was largely attributed to energy goods, which spiked 3.5% and comprised two-thirds of the increase. This trend signals potential inflationary pressures in the future.

Despite the unchanged wholesale services prices, tariffs from the Trump administration on imports have led to higher costs for consumers, particularly for necessities like beef, coffee, and bananas. These developments have sparked discussions about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst existing inflation concerns.

