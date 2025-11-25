Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

In a significant rebound, U.S. producer prices climbed in September with the surge in energy costs, driving a 0.3% increase in the Producer Price Index according to the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. This leap comes after a 0.1% drop in August, matching economists' expectations.

Overall, the PPI rose 2.7% over the 12 months through September, consistent with August's growth. The rise was largely attributed to energy goods, which spiked 3.5% and comprised two-thirds of the increase. This trend signals potential inflationary pressures in the future.

Despite the unchanged wholesale services prices, tariffs from the Trump administration on imports have led to higher costs for consumers, particularly for necessities like beef, coffee, and bananas. These developments have sparked discussions about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst existing inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)