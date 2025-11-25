Britain Bolsters Critical Mineral Stockpiling: A Strategic Shift from China Dependency

In a significant move to mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on China, Britain has included the stockpiling of critical minerals in its defense procurement plan. The government anticipates launching lithium processing sites in northern England, marking a substantial step towards domestic self-sufficiency.

Last week, the government unveiled its critical minerals strategy, targeting 10% of domestic demand to be met through UK mining and 20% from recycling by 2035. The plan allocates up to £50 million in funding to ensure that no more than 60% of any one mineral is acquired from a single country, aiming to enhance supply chain security.

Industry Minister Chris McDonald highlighted Britain's intent to work with international partners, including NATO, the IEA, and the G7, on supply chain resilience. Part of the strategy involves bilateral agreements with nations like Australia. As global demand surges, Britain aims to boost its lithium production to at least 50,000 metric tons by 2035 through both new mining ventures and recycling efforts.