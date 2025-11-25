Assam Proposes Strict Penalties in New Polygamy Bill

On the opening day of the winter session, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced "The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025" to the state assembly. This legislation, aimed at eradicating polygamy, outlines severe penalties for individuals entering into a second marriage while the first is still valid.

The proposed bill is set to be implemented across Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule areas and certain Scheduled Tribes. According to the bill, no person with a living spouse or without legal separation from their spouse can marry again. It criminalizes both the act and abetment of polygamy, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines.

Offenders face up to 7 years' imprisonment and fines, while those concealing a prior marriage could receive up to 10 years. Repeat offenders and accomplices, such as priests or family members involved in solemnizing polygamous marriages, also face stringent penalties. Convicts will be barred from public employment and participation in state elections.

