Trump Administration's Controversial Rollback on Soot Limits Sparks Public Health Concerns
The Trump administration is facing criticism after requesting to abolish upcoming soot limits for power plants and delaying coal waste cleanup deadlines. Critics argue it undermines public health, while the administration cites economic concerns. The EPA plans further review as coal plants stand to benefit from relaxed regulations.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration has petitioned a federal court to overturn the 2024 soot limits set for power plants and factories. The administration has also delayed the deadline for coal plants to address coal waste by three years.
Critics have denounced these decisions as a retreat from essential public-health protections. Soot exposure, linked to asthma and cardiovascular illnesses, poses significant health risks. The current administration's stance stands in contrast to President Joe Biden's EPA policies, which anticipate avoiding numerous asthma cases and premature deaths under stricter standards.
The move benefits coal plants financially but raises considerable public health concerns. Environmental groups have criticized the retreat, warning that it undermines recent EPA efforts to safeguard health through tighter soot regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Education Department Probes UC Berkeley Amid Campus Safety Concerns
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism
EPA Pours $3 Billion into Lead-Free Future
EPA Commits $3 Billion to Eradicate Lead in U.S. Drinking Water
FIFA Unveils World Cup Draw Rules for 2026: Contenders Separated Until Semifinals