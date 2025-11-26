Trump Administration's Controversial Rollback on Soot Limits Sparks Public Health Concerns

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration has petitioned a federal court to overturn the 2024 soot limits set for power plants and factories. The administration has also delayed the deadline for coal plants to address coal waste by three years.

Critics have denounced these decisions as a retreat from essential public-health protections. Soot exposure, linked to asthma and cardiovascular illnesses, poses significant health risks. The current administration's stance stands in contrast to President Joe Biden's EPA policies, which anticipate avoiding numerous asthma cases and premature deaths under stricter standards.

The move benefits coal plants financially but raises considerable public health concerns. Environmental groups have criticized the retreat, warning that it undermines recent EPA efforts to safeguard health through tighter soot regulations.

