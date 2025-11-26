Maestro Revolutionizes Debt Management with AI-Enhanced Automation
CreditNirvana has launched Maestro, an AI platform that automates the debt-collection lifecycle, offering significant efficiency improvements and compliance. Maestro uses AI agents for multilingual, culturally attuned interactions, enhancing borrower experience and reducing manual workflows across the value chain of collections, both in India and globally.
CreditNirvana, a leader in AI-driven debt management, has unveiled Maestro, a groundbreaking AI Agentic Platform designed to automate the entire debt-collection process. This innovation aims to streamline digital outreach, voice-bot engagement, call-center operations, and more, using a single intelligent platform.
Maestro, powered by Generative AI, introduces autonomous Collection Agents that significantly cut down manual interventions by 60–70% and improve collection efficiency by over 40%. The platform also boasts a 95% reduction in language-related compliance errors, thanks to real-time multilingual voice intelligence, transforming the landscape for banks and NBFCs.
The platform enables financial institutions to craft multilingual voice agents, capable of natural, human-like interactions. By detecting emotion and intent, these AI agents enhance borrower interactions, improving outcomes and reducing churn. With components like field collections, payment settlements, and legal case management unified, Maestro redefines the economics and governance of the collections process.
