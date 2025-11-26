Left Menu

Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

Danish shipping company Maersk announced it has no set timeline for resuming its Gemini network sailings through the Red Sea. The decision hinges on security conditions, as the safety of crew, vessels, and cargo remains paramount. Collaboration with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd continues amid ongoing assessments.

Updated: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish shipping giant Maersk has announced an indefinite pause on its Gemini network sailings through the Red Sea, citing security concerns in the region. The network, operated in collaboration with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, hopes to return to using the Suez-based East-West routes when conditions improve.

Maersk emphasized that the safety of its crew, vessels, and cargo continues to be its highest priority. As a result, no specific timeline has been set for altering current routes to include the Red Sea passage.

In a statement, Maersk reiterated its commitment to resume the shipping route through the Red Sea as soon as security allows. In the meantime, they will closely monitor regional conditions to ensure the safety of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

