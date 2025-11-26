AI and Facial Recognition Reunite Missing Woman with Family After 17 Years
Kiran, a Pakistani woman missing for 17 years, reconnected with her family using AI and facial recognition. Initially lost in Islamabad, she was taken to the Edhi Centre and later moved to Karachi. With help from the Safe City Project, her family was finally traced, leading to an emotional reunion.
A young Pakistani woman, Kiran, has been reunited with her family 17 years after she went missing, thanks to advances in AI and facial recognition technology.
Kiran disappeared as a child in 2008 in Islamabad. At that time, she became separated from her family and found herself taken to an Edhi Centre by a kind stranger. Eventually, she was relocated to a shelter home in Karachi.
The Safe City Project, launched in Punjab, played a crucial role in tracing Kiran's family using advanced technology. This heartwarming reunion has highlighted the potential for technology to solve long-standing missing person cases.
