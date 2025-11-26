AI and Facial Recognition Reunite Missing Woman with Family After 17 Years

A young Pakistani woman, Kiran, has been reunited with her family 17 years after she went missing, thanks to advances in AI and facial recognition technology.

Kiran disappeared as a child in 2008 in Islamabad. At that time, she became separated from her family and found herself taken to an Edhi Centre by a kind stranger. Eventually, she was relocated to a shelter home in Karachi.

The Safe City Project, launched in Punjab, played a crucial role in tracing Kiran's family using advanced technology. This heartwarming reunion has highlighted the potential for technology to solve long-standing missing person cases.

