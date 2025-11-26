Left Menu

AI and Facial Recognition Reunite Missing Woman with Family After 17 Years

Kiran, a Pakistani woman missing for 17 years, reconnected with her family using AI and facial recognition. Initially lost in Islamabad, she was taken to the Edhi Centre and later moved to Karachi. With help from the Safe City Project, her family was finally traced, leading to an emotional reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:21 IST
AI and Facial Recognition Reunite Missing Woman with Family After 17 Years
Kiran
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A young Pakistani woman, Kiran, has been reunited with her family 17 years after she went missing, thanks to advances in AI and facial recognition technology.

Kiran disappeared as a child in 2008 in Islamabad. At that time, she became separated from her family and found herself taken to an Edhi Centre by a kind stranger. Eventually, she was relocated to a shelter home in Karachi.

The Safe City Project, launched in Punjab, played a crucial role in tracing Kiran's family using advanced technology. This heartwarming reunion has highlighted the potential for technology to solve long-standing missing person cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

 India
2
Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

 Global
3
Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

 India
4
Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025