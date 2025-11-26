Left Menu

Farmers Unite to Demand Immediate Action on Sugarcane Issues

Farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union submitted a 12-point memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding solutions for issues impacting sugarcane growers. Key demands include rolling back increased transport charges, fee relief due to delayed sugar mill payments, and expansion of Ayushman healthcare for rural workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Union submitted a detailed 12-point memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, seeking urgent redressal of challenges faced by sugarcane growers.

Led by district president Anurag Chaudhary, the delegation voiced concerns about the eight per cent increase in sugarcane price being negated by a steep 33.33 per cent hike in transportation costs. Other demands include better pricing for non-standard sugarcane varieties and infrastructural improvements for roads and small rural industries.

With grievances ranging from school fee relief due to delayed payments by sugar mills to healthcare benefits for rural workers, the farmers stressed the necessity of swift governmental action. They cautioned that their protest will grow if their demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

