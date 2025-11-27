Mt. K Kapital Unveils USD 450 Million Real Estate Fund

Mt. K Kapital has launched its second real estate fund, aiming for a significant USD 450 million corpus to finance projects across major Indian cities. This strategic move seeks to partner with developers in key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Backed by General and Limited Partners, the new fund demonstrates strong investor confidence, which was bolstered by the success of Mt. K Kapital's first fund. The initial deployment of this fund is anticipated by early 2026, as the firm actively evaluates various projects.

Under the leadership of Founder Binitha Dalal, Mt. K Kapital continues to focus on the development value chain, with the support of the Rustomjee Group backing its initiatives. The first fund, launched in 2022 with a corpus of Rs 790 crore, primarily supported Rustomjee's projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

