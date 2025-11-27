Asahi Group Battles Cyberattack Fallout, Aims to Restore Operations by February

Japan's beverage giant, Asahi Group, announced plans to normalize logistical operations by February following a cyberattack in late September. The breach affected order processing and shipping capabilities while potentially exposing personal information of 1.52 million customers.

Details of 114,000 contacts and 275,000 employees and their families may also have been compromised. Although the data hasn't surfaced online, its exposure highlights Asahi's vulnerability amidst a global wave of cyber threats targeting major businesses.

The cyberattack impacted October sales, with a decline of 10% to 40% year-over-year. Despite this, Asahi CEO Atsushi Katsuki reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to its long-term management plan, underscoring a focus on recovery without paying any ransom to the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)