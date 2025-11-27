Left Menu

Asahi Group Battles Cyberattack Fallout, Aims to Restore Operations by February

Japan's Asahi Group experienced a cyberattack in September, affecting logistics and exposing data. The attack caused operational challenges, with some products unavailable for shipment until February. The breach involved personal data from 1.52 million customers and thousands of employees. The company remains focused on its long-term goals despite financial setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:09 IST
Asahi Group Battles Cyberattack Fallout, Aims to Restore Operations by February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's beverage giant, Asahi Group, announced plans to normalize logistical operations by February following a cyberattack in late September. The breach affected order processing and shipping capabilities while potentially exposing personal information of 1.52 million customers.

Details of 114,000 contacts and 275,000 employees and their families may also have been compromised. Although the data hasn't surfaced online, its exposure highlights Asahi's vulnerability amidst a global wave of cyber threats targeting major businesses.

The cyberattack impacted October sales, with a decline of 10% to 40% year-over-year. Despite this, Asahi CEO Atsushi Katsuki reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to its long-term management plan, underscoring a focus on recovery without paying any ransom to the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
2
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India
3
Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

 Nepal
4
Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025