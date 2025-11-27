Left Menu

MOL's Potential Stake: A Turning Point for Serbia's Oil Industry?

Hungary's MOL is in talks to purchase a stake in Serbia's NIS refinery, as the Russian-owned company seeks a buyer due to US sanctions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, emphasized the necessity of ending Russian ownership and mentioned MOL as a potential stakeholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:34 IST
MOL's Potential Stake: A Turning Point for Serbia's Oil Industry?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's oil and gas company MOL is currently in discussions to acquire a stake in Serbia's NIS refinery, according to Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Serbian refinery, under Russian ownership, is compelled to find a new buyer due to ongoing US sanctions. Orban is presently visiting Serbia.

"A normal market transaction could be on the table, but discussions are still in progress. It's crucial for NIS to move away from Russian ownership," said Gulyas. "One viable option is for MOL to assume a more significant role," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025