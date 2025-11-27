Vikram Solar Unveils Next-Gen Vallam Facility: A Game Changer in India's Solar Tech Landscape
Vikram Solar has commissioned its Vallam facility in Tamil Nadu, adding 5 GW to its production capacity, totaling 9.5 GW. Featuring top-tier automation and future-ready tech, this plant ensures greater reliability, elevating Vikram Solar's status in India's clean-energy sector and supporting its clean energy aspirations.
Vikram Solar, a leading player in India's solar industry, has launched its cutting-edge Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, adding an impressive 5 GW to its production capacity. This strategic move boosts the company's total manufacturing capability to 9.5 GW, enhancing its competitive edge in the solar technology market.
The state-of-the-art Vallam plant marks a noteworthy advancement in India's clean energy sector. Featuring advanced automation, including intelligent robotics and sophisticated material systems, the facility is expected to enhance production precision and reliability, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence.
Vikram Solar's commitment to gender diversity is also evident in its operations, with plans to achieve a 40–50% gender-diverse workforce at the plant. As the company supports India's renewable energy goals, it continues to solidify its position in the industry, offering reliable and high-quality solar modules to a growing customer base.
