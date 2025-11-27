Putin Criticizes Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his surprise and concern over the latest U.S. sanctions aimed at Russian oil giants. The sanctions, targeting companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft, are considered the toughest yet on Russia's energy sector.

Putin remarked on the damaging effect these sanctions have on diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States. He highlighted this as a significant point of contention between the two global powers.

The U.S., last month, reinforced its stance with strict sanctions, further escalating the tension between Moscow and Washington. This move signifies a pivotal moment in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape between the superpowers.

