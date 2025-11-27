Left Menu

Putin Criticizes Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed surprise over the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft. He criticized these sanctions as detrimental to Russia-U.S. relations, marking them as some of the toughest against Russia's energy sector so far. The tension between the two nations is escalating.

In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his surprise and concern over the latest U.S. sanctions aimed at Russian oil giants. The sanctions, targeting companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft, are considered the toughest yet on Russia's energy sector.

Putin remarked on the damaging effect these sanctions have on diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States. He highlighted this as a significant point of contention between the two global powers.

The U.S., last month, reinforced its stance with strict sanctions, further escalating the tension between Moscow and Washington. This move signifies a pivotal moment in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape between the superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

