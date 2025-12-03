Russia to sign MoU to deepen civil nuclear cooperation with India
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian cabinet has cleared the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral cooperation with India in civil nuclear energy during President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country on December 4-5.
Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation, which is building several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, has been authorised to sign the MoU with the relevant Indian authorities on behalf of the Russian government, according to local media reports.
Interacting with the Indian media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Rosatom CEO Alexei Ligachev will be carrying a whole portfolio of proposals, including for cooperation in building small modular reactors, to be tabled at the summit talks in New Delhi.
Earlier reports suggest that Rosatom has expressed readiness to localise advanced Russian-designed reactors in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan: US Secretary of State Rubio
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India
Indian man charged with criminally negligent homicide after crash kills two in Oregon
UPDATE 1-Adani Group plans $15 billion India airports expansion by 2030, Bloomberg News reports
Singapore student exchange programme to build new generation of leadership focused on India