Multiples Alternate Asset Management Settles AIF Violation Case with SEBI

Multiples Alternate Asset Management, along with its top officials Renuka Ramnath and Sudhir Variyar, settled a case of alleged violation of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regulations by paying Rs 92.62 lakh.

According to SEBI's order issued Monday, the case involved the Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Equity Fund Trustee. The allegations pertained to their failure to wind up the Multiples Private Equity Fund - Scheme I.

The settlement terms were finalized after discussions with several committees and were approved by SEBI's panel in January 2026. The proceedings were concluded following the payment made by the applicants on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)