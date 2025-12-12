Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Hits Back at Congress over 'Land Jihad' Crackdown

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized Congress for opposing the state's anti-'land jihad' efforts, accusing them of demographic disruption. Dhami vowed continued action against illegal land encroachments, asserting that government land would be reclaimed despite opposition discomfort, having already freed thousands of acres from alleged 'land jihadis.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing critique of the Congress on Friday, accusing the party of being unsettled by the government's actions against what he termed "land jihad." Addressing a public event, Dhami alleged that the opposition was aligning with individuals involved in illegal land encroachments, thereby disturbing the state's demographic balance by enabling the settlement of specific communities without historical ties to the region.

The Chief Minister asserted, "Congress is having trouble with the action we're taking against land jihad. They seem to like those who engage in land jihad." Emphasizing his government's commitment to eradicating encroachments, Dhami vowed that the campaign would persist without leniency, stating, "We will not tolerate this land jihad being carried out in the name of religion in Devbhoomi. Our campaign will continue until all such structures are demolished."

Further intensifying his criticism, Dhami claimed the Congress party's discomfort rises when the administration acts against unlawful occupants. Highlighting past efforts, he noted, "When we take action against those who illegally occupy our government land, it causes great trouble to the Congress members." In July, the government reportedly liberated over seven thousand acres of government land, which Dhami attributed to a strategic crackdown on the 'land jihad' mafia responsible for encroaching on precious government lands under the guise of religious identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

