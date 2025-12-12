Left Menu

Amritsar Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats, Police Ensures Safety

Several schools in Amritsar, Punjab, were targeted with fake bomb threats via email. Police launched an investigation and conducted anti-sabotage checks, declaring the threats as hoaxes. The Commissionerate reassured parents and citizens that the situation is under control and student safety remains a top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:53 IST
Amritsar ADCP-2 Sirivennela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar, Punjab—In a tense situation that unfolded on Friday, several schools in the region received bomb threats through emails. Sirivennela, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2), confirmed that thorough anti-sabotage checks revealed the threats to be hoaxes.

Authorities swiftly moved to calm public fears, with ADCP-2 Sirivennela stating that ten to twelve schools were affected. "We've conducted checks in all schools and found nothing to worry about. It was just a hoax," he assured, noting that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate, via an announcement on X, detailed that a Gazetted Officer is stationed at each affected school and anti-sabotage measures were promptly initiated. Past incidents have pointed to student involvement, but with police vigilance and ongoing collaboration with Cyber Crime units, safety remains assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

