Amritsar Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats, Police Ensures Safety

Amritsar, Punjab—In a tense situation that unfolded on Friday, several schools in the region received bomb threats through emails. Sirivennela, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2), confirmed that thorough anti-sabotage checks revealed the threats to be hoaxes.

Authorities swiftly moved to calm public fears, with ADCP-2 Sirivennela stating that ten to twelve schools were affected. "We've conducted checks in all schools and found nothing to worry about. It was just a hoax," he assured, noting that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate, via an announcement on X, detailed that a Gazetted Officer is stationed at each affected school and anti-sabotage measures were promptly initiated. Past incidents have pointed to student involvement, but with police vigilance and ongoing collaboration with Cyber Crime units, safety remains assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)