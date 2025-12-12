Left Menu

Ernakulam Court Delivers Verdict in High-Profile Actress Assault Case

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court sentenced six individuals to 20 years for their roles in the 2017 actress assault case. The verdict encompassed charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and gang rape. Additionally, one convict received extra time under the IT Act. The Kerala government plans to review the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:45 IST
Ernakulam Court Delivers Verdict in High-Profile Actress Assault Case
Pulsar Suni produced in Kochi District Court in actress assault case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court handed down sentences of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to six individuals in connection with the dramatic 2017 actress assault case. Justice Honey M Varghese's verdict found them guilty on multiple charges, including kidnapping with the intent to rape, criminal conspiracy, and gang rape.

Each defendant also faces a Rs 50,000 fine, with an additional year of imprisonment looming for those unable to pay. Notably, the first accused, Pulsar Suni, received an extra five-year sentence for related offenses under the IT Act, although all sentences will commence simultaneously.

The trial previously saw the exoneration of Malayalam actor Dileep. Meanwhile, Kerala's Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan announced government's decision to scrutinize the ruling, emphasizing that maximum punishment was expected but not granted. He assured further steps to ensure justice for the survivor.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025