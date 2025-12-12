Ernakulam Court Delivers Verdict in High-Profile Actress Assault Case

On Friday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court handed down sentences of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to six individuals in connection with the dramatic 2017 actress assault case. Justice Honey M Varghese's verdict found them guilty on multiple charges, including kidnapping with the intent to rape, criminal conspiracy, and gang rape.

Each defendant also faces a Rs 50,000 fine, with an additional year of imprisonment looming for those unable to pay. Notably, the first accused, Pulsar Suni, received an extra five-year sentence for related offenses under the IT Act, although all sentences will commence simultaneously.

The trial previously saw the exoneration of Malayalam actor Dileep. Meanwhile, Kerala's Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan announced government's decision to scrutinize the ruling, emphasizing that maximum punishment was expected but not granted. He assured further steps to ensure justice for the survivor.