Delhi-NCR Targets Vehicular Pollution with Expert Led Initiative
An Expert Committee, led by IIT Madras Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, has been set up to tackle vehicular air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The committee aims to draft a multi-pronged emission reduction roadmap, collaborating with top academicians, health specialists, and auto experts, for cleaner air and improved public health.
An urgent initiative has been launched to address the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR caused by vehicular emissions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established an Expert Committee chaired by IIT Madras Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala to be at the helm of this environmental mission.
Official releases highlight vehicular emissions as a primary pollution source, significantly elevating levels of PM2.5, Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). These elements pose serious public health risks in the region.
The committee, rebounding on the diverse expertise aggregation, comprises esteemed academicians, automotive research authorities, and health experts. Co-chaired by Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Delhi Director, the committee is to offer a comprehensive roadmap for emission reductions, focusing on clean mobility policies, electric vehicle adaptation, and regulatory frameworks. Set to provide recommendations within two months, the first committee meeting is slated for December 15.
