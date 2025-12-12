Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Targets Vehicular Pollution with Expert Led Initiative

An Expert Committee, led by IIT Madras Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, has been set up to tackle vehicular air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The committee aims to draft a multi-pronged emission reduction roadmap, collaborating with top academicians, health specialists, and auto experts, for cleaner air and improved public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:07 IST
Delhi-NCR Targets Vehicular Pollution with Expert Led Initiative
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent initiative has been launched to address the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR caused by vehicular emissions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established an Expert Committee chaired by IIT Madras Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala to be at the helm of this environmental mission.

Official releases highlight vehicular emissions as a primary pollution source, significantly elevating levels of PM2.5, Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). These elements pose serious public health risks in the region.

The committee, rebounding on the diverse expertise aggregation, comprises esteemed academicians, automotive research authorities, and health experts. Co-chaired by Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Delhi Director, the committee is to offer a comprehensive roadmap for emission reductions, focusing on clean mobility policies, electric vehicle adaptation, and regulatory frameworks. Set to provide recommendations within two months, the first committee meeting is slated for December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025