Market Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Roils Wall Street

Wall Street witnessed a tumultuous start on Tuesday, amid investor concerns about the effects of the escalating Middle East conflict on global inflation and trade dynamics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 411.7 points, marking a 0.84% drop to an opening figure of 48,493.11.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced harsh declines, with the S&P 500 dropping 81.4 points or 1.18% to 6,800.26, and the Nasdaq Composite plunging 456.5 points, or 2.01%, to 22,292.37.