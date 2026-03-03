Market Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Roils Wall Street
Wall Street's major indexes experienced significant declines on Tuesday as investors worried about the ramifications of escalating conflict in the Middle East on inflation and global trade. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw substantial drops at the market's opening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 411.7 points, marking a 0.84% drop to an opening figure of 48,493.11.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced harsh declines, with the S&P 500 dropping 81.4 points or 1.18% to 6,800.26, and the Nasdaq Composite plunging 456.5 points, or 2.01%, to 22,292.37.