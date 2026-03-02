Market Turbulence: Middle East Tensions Trigger Wall Street Decline

Wall Street's main indexes saw a downturn on Monday as investors braced for prolonged Middle East tensions that threatened to disrupt global trade routes and reignite inflationary pressures.

Airlines and oil sectors were the most affected, with airlines halting flights and oil facilities ceasing production, pushing crude prices up by over 8%. Financial stocks also took a hit, painting a grim outlook for the global economy.

As market volatility rose, investors turned to safe havens like the dollar, boosting precious metals and defense stocks. The conflict deepened after a weekend of heightened military actions in the region, contributing to the market's uncertainty.

