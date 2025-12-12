Empowering Tamil Women: KMUT's Transformative Reach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the second phase of the welfare initiative, KMUT, on Friday. The scheme, aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families, expands its reach to a total of 1.34 crore beneficiaries.

Originally launched on September 15, 2023, KMUT was a significant promise by DMK that contributed to the party's victorious return to power in the 2021 Assembly elections after a decade in opposition. The expansion, appreciated for its empowerment aspect, was announced at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The event, dubbed 'Vellum Thamizh Pengal,' celebrated the empowerment stories of beneficiaries. It also included those aided by complementary welfare initiatives such as Nannilam Magalir Nilavudamai Thittam, Vidiyal Payanam, and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.