Empowering Tamil Women: KMUT's Transformative Reach
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the KMUT initiative's second phase, providing Rs 1,000 to women heads of families. This expansion raises beneficiaries to 1.34 crore, reflecting a core election promise. Launched at Nehru Stadium, it highlighted women's empowerment through financial assistance.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the second phase of the welfare initiative, KMUT, on Friday. The scheme, aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families, expands its reach to a total of 1.34 crore beneficiaries.
Originally launched on September 15, 2023, KMUT was a significant promise by DMK that contributed to the party's victorious return to power in the 2021 Assembly elections after a decade in opposition. The expansion, appreciated for its empowerment aspect, was announced at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
The event, dubbed 'Vellum Thamizh Pengal,' celebrated the empowerment stories of beneficiaries. It also included those aided by complementary welfare initiatives such as Nannilam Magalir Nilavudamai Thittam, Vidiyal Payanam, and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.
ALSO READ
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK Government of Suppressing Major Corruption Scandals
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Criticizes DMK's Judiciary Stance Amid Lamp Lighting Dispute
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: DMK vs RSS Clash over Karthigai Deepam
AIADMK Opens Doors for Aspiring Candidates Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections
Ensuring Electoral Transparency: DMK MP NR Elango's Call for Reforms