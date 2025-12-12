Left Menu

Empowering Tamil Women: KMUT's Transformative Reach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the KMUT initiative's second phase, providing Rs 1,000 to women heads of families. This expansion raises beneficiaries to 1.34 crore, reflecting a core election promise. Launched at Nehru Stadium, it highlighted women's empowerment through financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:39 IST
Empowering Tamil Women: KMUT's Transformative Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the second phase of the welfare initiative, KMUT, on Friday. The scheme, aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families, expands its reach to a total of 1.34 crore beneficiaries.

Originally launched on September 15, 2023, KMUT was a significant promise by DMK that contributed to the party's victorious return to power in the 2021 Assembly elections after a decade in opposition. The expansion, appreciated for its empowerment aspect, was announced at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The event, dubbed 'Vellum Thamizh Pengal,' celebrated the empowerment stories of beneficiaries. It also included those aided by complementary welfare initiatives such as Nannilam Magalir Nilavudamai Thittam, Vidiyal Payanam, and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025