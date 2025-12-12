Goa Club Fire: Swift Justice Sought as Luthra Brothers Face Deportation

The deportation process for the Luthra brothers from Thailand is advancing, with Goa Police maintaining close coordination with central agencies, a press release revealed on Friday. Police custody for Bharat Kohli, another suspect in the Birch Hotel club fire that claimed 25 lives, has been extended by six days for further probing.

The Session Court in Mapusa has served notices regarding anticipatory bail pleas by Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar of Arpora Panchayat. Goa Police requested more time to prepare a detailed response, which the court permitted, setting December 16 at 2:30 PM as the deadline for submissions and arguments, as per the press note. To date, over 50 statements from individuals involved in the incident, including officials, workers, and victims, have been recorded.

Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok is actively working with Thai authorities concerning the ongoing investigation into the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, implicating Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, sources reported on Friday. The brothers were detained in Phuket post-intervention by the Embassy, while Thai authorities handle the case under local law, initiating steps for their repatriation to India.

The fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, occurring on December 6, resulted in 25 deaths, among them five tourists and 20 staff members. The Establishment was owned by the Luthra brothers. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has pledged stringent action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the government's dedication to delivering justice for the victims of this tragic incident.

The Chief Minister asserted on Thursday, "Our government will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars." He disclosed that six individuals were arrested following the incident, with three officials suspended, and the inquiry is being expedited. One club owner was detained in Delhi, and the authorities issued an LOC against the other two. Steps were taken to annul their passports through the Regional Passport Office, as the External Affairs and Home Ministry facilitated the Luthra brothers' detention in Thailand. Goa will ensure their return and prosecution.

