Sudha Murty inaugurates Craftकथा–2025 celebrating India’s living craft heritage

Officials said the exhibition reflects the Ministry of Textiles’ continued efforts to empower artisans, strengthen craft clusters, and expand domestic and global market access for handmade products.

“Craftकथा – 2025”, a national-level exhibition celebrating India’s rich and diverse handicraft traditions, was inaugurated today at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi, by Smt. Sudha Murty, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). The event forms part of the National Handicrafts & Heritage Week 2025 celebrations.

Smt. Murty was accompanied by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Ms. Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr. M. Beena, and senior officials of the Ministry of Textiles. During the inauguration, she interacted with artisans and appreciated their craftsmanship, underscoring the importance of preserving traditional skills while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Craftकथा – 2025 has been conceptualised to highlight India’s living craft heritage by promoting sustainable livelihoods, encouraging participation of young and emerging artisans, and strengthening grassroots craft ecosystems across the country. The exhibition offers visitors an immersive experience through live craft demonstrations, craft storytelling sessions, curated handcrafted collections, and interactive engagements that allow direct interaction with artisans.

The event has been organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in collaboration with the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) and the All India Artisans & Craft Workers Welfare Association (AIACA). Together, these organisations have brought artisans from different regions of India onto a single platform, showcasing the diversity of craft traditions, regional techniques, and indigenous materials.

Officials said the exhibition reflects the Ministry of Textiles’ continued efforts to empower artisans, strengthen craft clusters, and expand domestic and global market access for handmade products. By providing a direct interface between artisans and consumers, the initiative helps promote fair value, visibility, and recognition for traditional crafts.

Craftकथा – 2025 is open to craft lovers, buyers, designers, students, and the general public. The exhibition will remain open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM until 17 December 2025 at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi, offering a vibrant celebration of India’s creativity, heritage, and craftsmanship.

