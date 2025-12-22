Japan's Nuclear Revival: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Resumes Amidst Public Divisions

In a historic move, Japan authorized the restart of its largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, after almost 15 years dormant since the Fukushima disaster. This decision marks a significant milestone in Japan's nuclear energy policy.

Despite the political green light, public opposition is palpable, with scores of protesters voicing safety concerns. Meanwhile, TEPCO, the operator of the former Fukushima plant, assures necessary precautions, promising substantial financial investments to win local support.

Amidst Japan's push to cut fossil fuel imports, this nuclear resurgence aims to strengthen energy security and meet growing energy demands. However, questions about safety and community trust persist, highlighting the ongoing debate around nuclear energy in post-Fukushima Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)