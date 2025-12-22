Left Menu

Japan's Nuclear Revival: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Resumes Amidst Public Divisions

Japan's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, resumes operations after a decade-long halt following the Fukushima disaster. Despite political approval, public opposition remains strong due to safety concerns. TEPCO pledges significant investment to gain local support, as Japan seeks energy security amidst rising fossil fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:39 IST
Japan's Nuclear Revival: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Resumes Amidst Public Divisions

In a historic move, Japan authorized the restart of its largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, after almost 15 years dormant since the Fukushima disaster. This decision marks a significant milestone in Japan's nuclear energy policy.

Despite the political green light, public opposition is palpable, with scores of protesters voicing safety concerns. Meanwhile, TEPCO, the operator of the former Fukushima plant, assures necessary precautions, promising substantial financial investments to win local support.

Amidst Japan's push to cut fossil fuel imports, this nuclear resurgence aims to strengthen energy security and meet growing energy demands. However, questions about safety and community trust persist, highlighting the ongoing debate around nuclear energy in post-Fukushima Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025