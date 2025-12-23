Praveen Togadia's Call to Action: Defending Global Religious Rights

Former Hindu leader Praveen Togadia has sparked a global call to action, alleging that Hindus and Sikhs are being denied their religious rights in various parts of the world.

During a press conference, Togadia referred to a recent incident in Auckland, New Zealand, where he claimed a Sikh religious procession was disrupted, drawing attention to religious freedoms enjoyed by Christians and Muslims globally but reportedly denied to Hindus and Sikhs.

He urged the Indian government to employ diplomatic measures against New Zealand and highlighted demographic concerns for the declining Hindu and Sikh population, attributing it to illegal immigration and alleged mistreatment in neighboring countries.

