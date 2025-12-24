India Launches Heaviest Satellite Yet in Successful LVM3-M6 Mission

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission carrying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite.

In his message, Dr. Singh said the latest achievement reflects the relentless momentum of India’s space programme under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that ISRO continues to reach new heights, reinforcing India's global standing, technological credibility, and expanding influence in the global space ecosystem.

Historic Milestone for Heavy-Lift Launch Capabilities

The LVM3-M6 mission marks a milestone in India’s spacefaring history, successfully deploying the heaviest satellite ever launched by an Indian rocket. This achievement significantly enhances India’s heavy-lift launch capacity and strengthens the nation’s role in the increasingly competitive commercial space launch market.

Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, Dr. V. Narayanan, confirmed that the LVM3-M6 vehicle executed a flawless flight, delivering the BlueBird Block-2 satellite precisely into its designated low Earth orbit. He emphasized that this is the heaviest payload launched from Indian soil on an indigenous launcher, and the third fully commercial mission undertaken by LVM3.

Dr. Narayanan added that the mission highlights the exceptional reliability and world-class performance of the LVM3 platform, placing India among nations capable of consistently executing complex heavy-lift missions on the global stage.

Next-Generation Communication Satellite

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, deployed under a commercial partnership between NewSpace India Limited and US-based AST SpaceMobile, forms part of an advanced constellation intended to provide direct-to-device cellular broadband connectivity. The system will allow standard mobile phones to connect to space-based broadband without requiring any special receiver hardware.

This collaboration demonstrates India’s growing importance as a trusted launch service provider for cutting-edge international communication missions, further strengthening the country’s commercial space portfolio.

Boost to India’s Space Credentials

With the success of the LVM3-M6 mission, India has once again showcased its technological maturity, operational readiness, and strategic capability in heavy-lift launch systems. The achievement reinforces global confidence in indigenous rockets and elevates India’s stature in the international space sector.

ISRO officials said the organisation remains committed to pushing technological boundaries, expanding commercial launch services, and contributing to the global space economy as India continues its rise as a major spacefaring nation.