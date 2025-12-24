Outrage Erupts in Odisha Over Tragic Incident

A horrific crime in Odisha's Bhadrak district has ignited widespread anger after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The incident has prompted locals to take aggressive action against the accused, demolishing his home in protest.

Swift action from authorities led to the suspect's arrest. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have both expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, urging immediate and thorough investigations. The Chief Minister also announced financial support for the victim's family.

The opposition parties have condemned the BJP government, accusing them of failing to address rising crimes against women. Protests have intensified locally amid calls for stronger security measures and justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)